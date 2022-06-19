Index – Abroad – Farewell to the World’s Largest Floating Restaurant

Earlier this week, they finally said goodbye to the Jumbo Kingdom in Hong Kong, one of the city’s main attractions and the largest floating restaurant. For the past 45 years locals have gathered in the port of Aberdeen to say goodbye to the 80-meter-long three-story boat, with Hong Kong’s gigantic green and red neon lights. Such as CNN For nearly half a century, Jumbo has been the world’s largest floating restaurant, and its sister ship, the Tai Bagh, has been in operation since 1952. In recent years, however, only the floating restaurant, i.e. the main ship, has actually operated.

The floating restaurant complex consisted of a forty-meter-long kitchen boat and eight small boats that were absent from the jumbo, taking guests between the restaurant and the shore. Direct contact With the landscape.

The quality of the food served in the restaurant slowly led to wanting about it, but it was not aimed at delivering the quality of luxury restaurants.

Most of the dishes served at the restaurant consisted of rice, peanuts, mussels and pasta. Thanks to Jumbo’s philosophy, it’s important that products are always fresh, and that day’s catch can only be on guests’ plates. In order to attract as many guests as possible, the restaurant offers free shuttle service from the port of Aberdeen.

The floating restaurant has also appeared in movies

At the pinnacle of the restaurant, he starred in several world-famous films starring Bruce Lee, including The Dragon Intervening or The God of Cooking, as well as one of the Spider-Man films.

See also Fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, Russian flagship sinks - Friday Highlights Celebrities like II also visited the place. Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Taylor, Tom Cruise or former US President Jimmy Carter.

The company that ran the company has been at a loss for a long time, and the apology was ultimately caused by the 2020 corona virus infection. It was then that the Asian owners decided to close the premises temporarily. In addition to the financial problems, the number of people visiting the restaurant is less and less as the fishing activity decreases.

Despite initial signs that the jumbo would somehow be saved, higher operating costs eventually deterred all potential investors. The Hong Kong city government also refused to throw a life belt on the company, saying the complex was not under the command of local monuments.

The main ship is expected to go to the local dock, where the removal work will begin. The fate of younger brother Tai Pak is yet to be decided, as well as the kitchen boat serving the restaurant, so they will be in port for the time being.

(Cover: Jumbo Kingdom on January 17, 2020. Photo: Justin Sin / Bloomberg / Getty Images Hungary)