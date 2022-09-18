Index – Abroad – Ex-Romanian politician: Ukraine must cede territories to Hungary

The 76-year-old Herder Prize-winning philosopher and political scientist, presented at the fair, made statements that sparked a significant response in the Romanian media on Friday as part of a book fair in Gyulafehérvár. The fate of democracy His new volume. Speaking at the book launch, the former politician, who served as Education Minister from 1997 to 2000 and for a few months in 2012 as External Affairs Minister, said:

Ukraine is surrounded by “unnatural borders”.

Ukraine must cede territories: Transcarpathia to Hungary, Galicia to Poland, Bukovina to Romania, and Donbass and Crimea to Russia. These are territories of other countries

– Andrei Margá was quoted by the local portal Alba24.ro. Marga, who managed BBTE for 15 years as rector and president of the senate, believes that Romania has “nothing” to do with the war in Ukraine and that the country has enough energy resources to avoid an energy crisis.

Did the ex-communist informer turn me on?

On Saturday, the Bucharest press took note of the position of Marca, who previously managed the Romanian Institute of Culture (ICR), which most people called shocking and provocative. Many remind us that several years ago the investigative team discovered that he had collaborated with the Romanian Communist secret service and was an informant for the Securitate under the pseudonym Horia. Chronicle Online.

(Cover image: Andrey Marka in 2010. Photo: Lajos Sos / MTI)