Index – Abroad – Elon Musk: Be careful on my satellites

The Russo-Ukrainian war was not just an armed conflict; Cyber ​​attacks play an increasing role in and within virtual space. Ukraine has been bombed not only by Russian artillery but also by hostile hackers since the beginning of the invasion; It will completely paralyze communication within the country.

As we announced earlier, it is IndexFollowing numerous cyber attacks on Ukrainian banks and government websites since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov on Saturday asked Tesla CEO Elon Muscat to deliver the Starling satellites launched by SpaceX to Ukraine.

elonmusk, When you try to colonize Mars – Russia is trying to occupy Ukraine! When your rockets land successfully from space – Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civilians! We call on Ukraine to provide Starling stations and call on peaceful Russians to stop. – Mykhailo Fedorov (edFedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

Elon Musk Hero

SpaceX has more than 1,700 satellites and can provide Internet access to almost the entire world. A few hours later, Musk responded to the request, saying he complied with the request; Starling has since been active in Ukraine.

For two days, Has arrived First shipment to Ukraine from Starling terminals providing access to the SpaceX satellite Internet service. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov thanks Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, in a Twitter message.

“Be careful with my satellites”

However, on Thursday, Elon Musk warned Ukrainian authorities about the proper use of Starling on Twitter.

Use with caution

The technology guru wrote, warning Ukrainians to use Starling satellites with caution. Musk said the communications system implemented by Starling was still the only “non-Russian” operating in the country, and warned that it had a good chance of becoming a Russian target.

Important Warning: Starling is the only non-Russian communication system still operating in some parts of Ukraine, so the probability of being targeted is high. Use with caution. – Elon Musk (elonmusk) March 3, 2022

(Cover: Elon Musk. Photo: Jim Watson / AFP)