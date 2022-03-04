March 4, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Elon Musk: Be careful on my satellites

Arzu 27 mins ago 2 min read

The Russo-Ukrainian war was not just an armed conflict; Cyber ​​attacks play an increasing role in and within virtual space. Ukraine has been bombed not only by Russian artillery but also by hostile hackers since the beginning of the invasion; It will completely paralyze communication within the country.

As we announced earlier, it is IndexFollowing numerous cyber attacks on Ukrainian banks and government websites since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov on Saturday asked Tesla CEO Elon Muscat to deliver the Starling satellites launched by SpaceX to Ukraine.

Elon Musk Hero

SpaceX has more than 1,700 satellites and can provide Internet access to almost the entire world. A few hours later, Musk responded to the request, saying he complied with the request; Starling has since been active in Ukraine.

For two days, Has arrived First shipment to Ukraine from Starling terminals providing access to the SpaceX satellite Internet service. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mikhail Fedorov thanks Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, in a Twitter message.

“Be careful with my satellites”

However, on Thursday, Elon Musk warned Ukrainian authorities about the proper use of Starling on Twitter.

Use with caution

The technology guru wrote, warning Ukrainians to use Starling satellites with caution. Musk said the communications system implemented by Starling was still the only “non-Russian” operating in the country, and warned that it had a good chance of becoming a Russian target.

(Cover: Elon Musk. Photo: Jim Watson / AFP)

See also  Hungary is on a vice, attacking Omigron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

The war in Ukraine is tragic, with many casualties – we have never seen such figures since World War II.

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – The Russians have closed one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants

16 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

“An inhumane attack is taking place against us” – Portfolio.hu

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Elon Musk: Be careful on my satellites

27 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

SpaceX has sent internet stations to Ukraine, but it could be a ‘giant target’ for users, say experts

31 mins ago Izer
2 min read

‘The Batman’ Wings $5.3 Million Offshore, Sets WB Records – Deadline

33 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

Space junk crashes into the far side of the moon and causes a huge crater | the moon

34 mins ago Izer