Index – Abroad – Documents seized during raid on Donald Trump’s home made public

It was made public by US officials Donald Trump Minutes from Monday’s search of his Florida home revealed that classified documents were also seized from the former president.

The court order and minutes of official proceedings were released after a press release from the Justice Department on Thursday, days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided the Florida home. In a presentation by Merrick Garland Accepting the public’s demand, I initiated the work of publishing the documents.

Donald Trump On Thursday night, he demanded an immediate disclosure.

A court order published Friday on Fox News reveals that it was signed last Saturday, August 5, by Judge Bruce Reinhardt, which gives the FBI the power to search properties in Florida, including all its campuses, of Donald Trump and his associates. was used. The order states that the authority can take this action on or before August 19, between 6 am and 10 pm, and all physical data carriers in physical form and used as other sources can be illegal data. Can be stored and confiscated.

A large number of documents were seized

According to the protocol prepared by the investigators, 20 boxes of documents were seized. This includes classified documents including Top Secret, Top Secret and Confidential documents known as TS/SCI (Top Secret/Sensitive Information) documents. The report revealed that the FBI also took a “leather-bound box” containing photo albums, handwritten notes and various classified and classified documents.

According to the news channel’s summary, Donald Trump and his team deny the classified nature of the documents because the former president declassified them before leaving office.

local time, The Washington Post wrote Friday morning, citing its own information, that classified documents related to nuclear weapons were also discussed during the house search. No relevant information has emerged from the published documents.

Meanwhile, in New York, the trial of the Trump business is set to begin Oct. 24 with jury selection. At a hearing, the judge in the case rejected a request by the Trump Organization and its former finance manager Alan Weiselberg to drop tax evasion charges, MTI wrote.