Index – Abroad – Corona Virus Worldwide – Friday News Summary

Worldwide, 286,523,281 people are infected with the corona virus, and the death toll is 5,429,324, according to MTI at Johns Hopkins University in Bettimore on Friday morning, according to Central European time.

The day before, there were 284,517,499 victims and 5,421,824 deaths worldwide.

The epidemic is present in 192 countries and regions. Experts say that because the number of trials in each country is high or low, the number of cases detected does not accurately reflect reality, and the criteria for recording vary.

According to official data, COV-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has the highest number of infections in the United States, at 54,306,755. The death toll was 824,301.

In India, 34,822,040 people were affected and 480,860 died.

In Brazil, 22,269,031 people were affected and 619,095 were killed.

In the UK, 12,630,442 people were infected and 148,557 died from the disease.

In Russia, the number of confirmed infections rose to 10,279,009 and the number of deaths to 300,886.

In Turkey, 9,367,369 people have been registered so far, bringing the death toll to 81,917, according to official figures.

In France, 9,639,037 people were affected and 124,358 deaths were recorded.

In Germany 7,129,352 people were affected and 111,607 died.

In Iran, 6,190,762 people were affected and 131,527 died.

In Spain, 6,133,057 people were affected and 89,331 were killed.

In Italy, 5,854,428 people were affected and 137,091 were killed.

There are 4,080,282 infections and 95,707 deaths in Poland.

In Ukraine, 3,833,952 people have been registered and, according to official figures, 101,548 people have died from corona virus complications.