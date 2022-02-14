Index – Abroad – Corona virus in the world – Monday news bulletin

China has conditionally approved Pfizer to treat Kovit-19, a paxlovit tablet that is the first oral medication to treat corona virus infection in the Far East.

The Chinese daily China Daily on Monday reported the results announced by the Chinese Pharmaceutical Commission on Saturday. According to the authority, the drug should be used in adults with mild and moderate symptoms of Covit-19 if there is a significant risk of exacerbation of the disease. Risk factors include aging, chronic kidney and lung problems, heart disease and diabetes.

Data from clinical trials with Pfizer show that Paxlovit can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 87.8 percent within five days of the onset of symptoms. This tablet was found to be effective against delta and omigran variants of the corona virus. Paxlovid has so far been licensed for emergency use in nearly forty countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan.

News of the drug’s approval may have given many the impression that China will change its drastic epidemic management strategy, but Paxlovid is not an alternative to epidemic precautionary measures, MTI said.