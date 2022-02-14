February 14, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Corona virus in the world – Monday news bulletin

Arzu 36 mins ago 1 min read

China has conditionally approved Pfizer to treat Kovit-19, a paxlovit tablet that is the first oral medication to treat corona virus infection in the Far East.

The Chinese daily China Daily on Monday reported the results announced by the Chinese Pharmaceutical Commission on Saturday. According to the authority, the drug should be used in adults with mild and moderate symptoms of Covit-19 if there is a significant risk of exacerbation of the disease. Risk factors include aging, chronic kidney and lung problems, heart disease and diabetes.

Data from clinical trials with Pfizer show that Paxlovit can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 87.8 percent within five days of the onset of symptoms. This tablet was found to be effective against delta and omigran variants of the corona virus. Paxlovid has so far been licensed for emergency use in nearly forty countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan.

News of the drug’s approval may have given many the impression that China will change its drastic epidemic management strategy, but Paxlovid is not an alternative to epidemic precautionary measures, MTI said.

See also  One of the most endangered mammals in the world has escaped from a California wildfire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

9 min read

Technology: Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been tested to see how effective the reminder vaccine is.

9 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

World: Biden promises Zhelensky a speedy and decisive response to all Russian aggression against Ukraine

17 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

Technology: Satellite Images Discovered: 85% of beaches are already complex

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

The names of Canadian truck convoy donors leaked after the breach was reported

35 mins ago Aygen
1 min read

Index – Abroad – Corona virus in the world – Monday news bulletin

36 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

The rocket that will hit the moon is not from SpaceX

38 mins ago Izer
5 min read

About Jo Borough, Odell Beckham Jr., and Browns – Terry Pluto’s Super Bowl Scribble

39 mins ago Emet