Index – Abroad – China Surrenders, New Evidence Comes to Light

China has announced a broad relaxation of President Xi Jinping’s controversial zero-covid policy, including home quarantines, as new evidence emerged of the economic toll of the pandemic.

The new measures announced Wednesday by the State Council, the Chinese government, were predicted by a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo. Importance of stabilizing the economy Instead of the fight against the corona virus emphasized – wrote Financial Times.

For the first time, the federal government specifically supported home isolation of asymptomatic or mild coronavirus cases instead of hospitals or central isolation facilities. In recent days some local governments tested similar measures.

The State Council also said proof of a negative test is not required to enter most public places – despite a relaxation recently introduced by cities such as Beijing and Shanghai that the rapid spread of the coronavirus could overburden the health system. Poor people in rural areas.

Measures in place so far a BBC Collected.

All these are:

Strict lockdowns ordered by local authorities – even if only a few cases are detected.

Mass testing where cases are reported.

People infected with Covid were quarantined at home or quarantined in government institutions.

Shops and schools are closed in the closed areas.

Shops are closed – except for food stalls.

The closures continued until no new infections were reported.

This meant tens of thousands of people lived under some form of lockdown.

After mass protests against the lockdowns last week – which directly criticized President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party – the government announced it was easing measures.

These include:

Blocks now target buildings, units or sites rather than entire neighborhoods or cities.

If no new cases are detected, “high-risk” areas can be lifted from the lockdown within five days.

Schools will remain open unless there is a widespread outbreak.

Covid patients no longer need to go to central quarantine.

PCR test is no longer required to enter public transport, restaurants, gymnasiums and other public buildings except schools, hospitals and nursing homes.

In most cases, PCR tests can be replaced by rapid tests.

Removal of inter-provincial travel restrictions.

Earlier, the government reduced the quarantine from 10 days to eight days – five days in the quarantine center and three days at home. China will also allow entry from abroad for the first time since March 2022.

(Cover photo: A coronavirus screening in Beijing on December 6, 2022. Photo: Kevin Freire/Getty Images)