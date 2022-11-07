Index – Abroad – Business Insider: This is how the war in Ukraine will end

Business Insider noted that the Ukrainians have made some gains in recent weeks, but Russia still has enormous military power. They changed their strategy significantlyFrom this we can hope that they will change the war.

According to the paper, looking at the current situation, six scenarios are possible. One of these is that the parties agree to a temporary truce, essentially turning the war into a frozen conflict (that will either turn to peace over time or escalate again).

Regarding this possibility, Seth Jones, a think tank researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told the newspaper that there was already a similar example in the first Chechen war: the Russians and Chechnya made peace in 1994, and then 3 years later Russia rekindled the conflict. According to him, in such a case, the Russians might hope (among other factors) that the West would lose their interest in Ukraine in the meantime.

The other option is for the parties to end the conflict once and for all with a peace treaty, which, while there are not many signs of that happening at the moment, is unlikely in light of both sides’ declared war intentions. They will make such an effort. In this context, the CSIS analyst believed that Vladimir Putin would definitely not be bound until the acquisition of four Ukrainian territories (Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhia) declared part of Russia.

A third possible outcome is that the Russians will win the war in the future, although the chances of this are not very high. Their original war goals (turning Ukraine into a puppet state) would certainly not be achieved, but a favorable peace could be sold home as a victory for the Kremlin leadership.

A fourth possibility is some such Ukrainian victory (according to some Ukraine has already succeeded in many ways) On the other hand, in order to achieve all their military goals, they would have to gradually drive the Russians out of the occupied territories – this could cost a lot of time and a lot of human sacrifice. A domestic overthrow of Vladimir Putin would help Ukrainians, but there aren’t many signs of this yet (and if Putin falls, it’s likely. Someone worse than him could take his place)

A fifth possibility is that neither side wins anytime soon and the war drags on for years. In this case, the front lines can move back and forth, and expect a lot of destruction,

In the end, whoever lasts longer with the resources can win the fight.

By the way, it is already possible This winter, due to weather conditions, they freeze for a while front rows.

Finally, a sixth possible scenario is nuclear war breaking out and/or NATO intervention. The Russians have made covert (or less covert) threats to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on several occasions, but there is no consensus among analysts as to whether they would actually be willing to do so. If so, NATO could also respond with a strong response, which could have another effect, according to the CSIS analyst. World war situation For emergent, and geopolitical reasons, other countries (such as China) may also intervene in the conflict.