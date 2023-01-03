Index – Abroad – Breaking heat records across Europe could be worrying

The Guardian According to his collection, the January heat record was broken in at least eight European countries, including Poland, Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania and Latvia.

In Korbilo, Poland, the mercury reached 19 degrees, in Zavornik, Czech Republic, the thermometer reached 19.6 degrees, and in Vysokaje, Belarus, the temperature reached 16.4 degrees.

In other parts of the continent, local records were broken at thousands of measuring stations, perhaps in Germany, where nearly 950 cases were recorded between December 31 and January 2. It was almost pleasant summer weather in northern Spain and southern France, and the record for the hottest January day was broken in Bilbao, when thermometers in the Basque city showed 24.9 degrees.

It was the worst event in European history

Meteorologist Maximiliano Herrera said.

Hungary is no exception

Additionally, as the index has already reported, the national daily heat record has already been broken twice this year First of all And Second too. On the first day of the new year, 18.9 degrees were measured in Celli, and on Monday, 18.9 degrees in Varalja, Dolna County, in the foothills of Mexico.

On December 24 It hit a 64-year high in the capital. According to the National Weather Service, 13.1 degrees was measured in Logimanios on the day, which exceeded the leading value by several tenths.

(Cover image: Locals walk the streets of Warsaw, Poland on December 31, 2022. Photo: Murat Demiser / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)