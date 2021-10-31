November 1, 2021

Index – Abroad – Brazilian police crash kills 25 thugs

At least 25 people have been killed in what is being called an “unprecedented act” by Brazilian police. Defender. The victims were armed bank robbers who did them in several major cities Crimes.

Suspicious criminals attacked two farms in the state of Minas Gerais on Sunday.

A federal police officer involved in the operation claimed ownership of the group

They had a real military arsenal of submarine guns, submachine guns, ammunition and bulletproof vests.

Last December, thugs routinely besieged the city of Grisiuma, where cars were set on fire, government employees were abducted and a bank was blown up. The gun battle lasted for two hours.

Those who were now hanged were preparing for a similar attack in the days to come, but were aware of the secret service’s plans.

Last year, police killed more than 6,400 people, mostly black youth. Last year, 200 police officers died on duty, ten percent more than the previous year.

