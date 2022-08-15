Index – Abroad – As US inflation peaks

The 8.5 percent increase in the consumer price index in July is good news for consumers and policymakers, but higher food prices and housing costs still pose a challenge for the U.S. government. Written by The New York Times.

In July, news of what appeared to be a slowdown in inflation led to a rally in stock prices. The S&P 500 index rose 2.1 percent, not only neutralizing the declines of the past four measurement periods, but pushing the indicators into positive territory. The benchmark stock index is at its highest level since early May.

Expectations of lower inflation have largely contributed to the recent improvement in investor sentiment, which is only enhanced by the fact that companies remain profitable and the labor market is healthy, despite aggressive interest rate hikes by the central bank.

“This is probably the peak of inflation,” says Megan Swiber, U.S. interest rate strategist at Bank of America.

BREAKING NEWS: US inflation eased to 8.5% in the year to July, but not a sure sign that price hikes have turned a corner.https://t.co/LEdX0leYGs — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 10, 2022

According to Deutsche Bank’s chief US economist, the scenario bodes well for stocks. According to Matthew Luzzetti, after this, the central bank may become less aggressive in the rate hike cycle, meaning it may slow rate hikes if inflation continues to moderate.

There is still no light at the end of the tunnel

Yields on U.S. government bonds, which are sensitive to inflation and monetary policy trends, have fallen, particularly for short-term debt that has been hit hard by the Fed’s actions.

Expectations that U.S. interest rates will not rise as much as previously thought weighed on the dollar, which fell more than 1 percent against a basket of major trading partners’ currencies.

Some investors have warned that it is unrealistic to predict that CPI inflation will fall without serious side effects on the economy.

Despite the gloomy outlook, the S&P 500 index rose nearly 15 percent from June’s low. Inflation eased in July due to lower gasoline prices and lower airfares, but this is not a sure sign that price hikes have reached a tipping point. The consumer price index rose 8.5 percent in the year to July, up from 9.1 percent in the previous month. It was a bigger recession than economists had predicted.

On a monthly basis, the price index did not move at all in July. Inflation in Hungary was zero. Because the prices of fuel, airline tickets and used cars are falling, offsetting rising rent and food prices.

Core inflation was slower than economists expected on a monthly basis, rising 0.3 percent. In June, this growth rate was 0.7 percent. The slowdown in inflation in July should not be overestimated. The price cut is still extraordinarily high. This decrease is due to fuel prices which can rise again at any time.

Supply chain pressures are showing signs of easing, a sign of lower inflation.

On the other hand, the rapid increase in wages and increase in household costs are causing concern, which may keep inflation high for a while longer.

(Cover image: New York Stock Exchange on July 25, 2022. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)