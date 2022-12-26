Around this time, Pavel Antonov’s body was found on the sidewalk outside his hotel in India. He allegedly fell from the window of his second-floor hotel room — or so he said Indian Police. For that One of Antonov’s friends, Vladimir Bukyenov, died under strange circumstances in the same hotel in the East Indian city of Rajata two days earlier.

Antonov, 65, was a member of parliament for Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, in the Vladimir district. Antonov and Buchenov came to India together on vacation. Bukyenov was found dead in his hotel room, and after his friend’s death, Antonov reportedly fell into a deep depression.

Antonov was also known as Russia’s richest parliamentarian.

In the past year, strange, strange suicides interspersed with family destruction among Russian oligarchs followed each other, and those active in the energy sector were primarily at risk. For example, it is enough to think of Maganov in Raw in September. Lukoil Chairman of the Board fell out From the fifth floor window of the Moscow Central Hospital.

