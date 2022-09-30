Index – Abroad – Another Russian businessman died under suspicious circumstances

A top manager of a company that allegedly supplied Russian military equipment to the war in Ukraine has been found dead.

Pavel Biselnikov, 52, was the director of communications at Digital Logistics, a subsidiary of Russian Railways. His body was found on the balcony of his apartment in the center of Moscow at around 7:30 am local time on Wednesday. Newsweek.

Police are investigating the death, with Russian media reporting that the nature of the injuries suggest he committed suicide.

However, Top Cargo 200, a website that uses open-source intelligence to track and publicize the deaths of high-ranking Russian officials killed in the war in Ukraine, said Pcselnikov was shot dead.

The body of 52-year-old Pavel Pchelnikov was found on the balcony of his Moscow apartment. pic.twitter.com/ECPj58FIB0 — Alan Abdo (@AlanAbdo13) September 29, 2022

According to Top Cargo 200, Digital Logistics has been accused of failing to protect the infrastructure of Russia’s rail network from hackers in Ukraine, causing delays in delivering critical supplies to Russian troops.

Russian website Starhit.ru said Pcselnikov was on vacation last month and shared pictures from it, adding that “it is a mystery what made him take this desperate step.”

So far, at least 16 have been high-ranking Russian officials died Given the unclear circumstances, the police mostly concluded it was a suicide. Most recently, the former director of the Moscow Aviation Institute, Anatoly Zerashchenko, fell down the stairs of the institute.

Even in April, two Russian oligarchs died within days of each other, according to officials, as suicides They slaughtered their families. One of them is a former vice president of Gazprombank, and the other is a former top manager of Novatek, Russia’s second-largest natural gas producer.