British-American Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will be placed under house arrest in Romania for 30 days after a trial three months ago.

The Romanian Prosecutor’s Office Against Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) suspects them of human trafficking, rape and running a criminal group, accusing them of forcing young women to make videos with sexual content. The videos were uploaded to the internet and earned the brother and sister a substantial income.

Investigators have so far identified six women who were holed up in a villa guarded by gunmen in Ilbov County, near Bucharest. Victims told investigators they were forced to tattoo “Date property” on themselves.

They cannot leave their residence for thirty days

The Tate brothers and two of their suspected accomplices, two Romanian women, were released from prison in a final ruling by the District Court on Friday.

They cannot leave their homes till April 29.

According to Romanian officials, while detainees at the police detention center are not provided with telephone or other internet access, Fever was able to communicate with the outside world during his three-month pretrial detention. He maintained his innocence, complained about the conditions of his detention, and claimed that the criminal proceedings against him were the result of revenge by those jealous of his wealth and influence.

You know we did nothing wrong. This file is completely empty. This is simply unfair, and unfortunately there is no justice system in Romania

Tate told reporters earlier.

