Los Angeles landmarks, including City Hall, will be lit up in the green, yellow and red colors of the city flag Friday night in Riordan's honor, he wrote.

Mayor Karen Bass announced Thursday that the venture capitalist, who served as mayor from 1993-2001, is tackling the challenges of rebuilding the city after the Rodney King death riots and the Northridge earthquake.

In addition to City Hall, the Richard J. Riordan Central Library, the LAX piers, the Los Angeles Zoo and the 6th Street Bridge will light up in urban color Thursday night.

The lights will “commemorate Mayor Richard Riordan’s service to the citizens of Los Angeles,” according to Bass’ office.

Riordan, the only Republican to hold the nonpartisan office since 1961, was elected in 1993, succeeding Tom Bradley, who served for 20 years.

He took office a year after riots followed a verdict against Los Angeles police officers accused of hitting a speeding motorist, Rodney King, and then faced another challenge in his first year in office – the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

Mayor Riordan’s legacy includes our city’s iconic Central Library, which he saved and rebuilt, and which now bears his name.

Boss said.

Downtown’s The Original Pantry and Malibu’s Gladstones (These are local restaurants – ed.), both of which he possessed.

In 1982 former attorney Chris Lewis and former USC- (University of Southern California Football Team – Ed.) co-founded the private equity firm Riordan, Lewis & Hayden with manager Pat Hayden. The trio self-funded the company before turning to institutional investors in the late 1990s, raising more than $1 billion from them over the next two decades.

In 2002, Riordan ran for governor, but lost to Bill Simon, who lost to incumbent Democrat Gray Davis. Soon after, he announced plans to start a weekly tabloid called the Los Angeles Examiner (a tribute to the publication founded by William Randolph Hearst in 1903 and discontinued in 1989). There was a 52-page trial number, and Riordan reportedly pumped $5 million of his own money into the project. However, she returned to public office when her friend, then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who defeated Davis in re-election in October 2003, appointed Riordan as the state’s secretary of education. He held this position from 2003 to 2005 until his resignation.