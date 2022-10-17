Index – Abroad – Aleksandar Vucic: West threatens Serbia’s survival

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says his country is being unfairly attacked by EU officials, who are pressuring them over anti-Russian sanctions by “choosing the future or standing on the good side of history”.

If they think it’s enough to say Serbia will impose economic sanctions against Russia tomorrow, no, they’ll pat us on the back for five or six days.

– said the Serbian President, and then added: “At the moment, they are using this as an excuse to defeat us in every forum, because they cannot stand big and strong people, that’s why they are doing this to a small country, Serbia. They are doing to us what Russia is accused of doing to others. They will.”

Vucsics later explained what the West considers the “good side of history”.

The good side of history is that if we give up Kosovo and Metohia, we can get a small prize, but we are not told what that small prize will be, but it will be small. Nobody is threatening me because I am the president of Serbia, but Serbia and its survival are being threatened, that too obviously

The President explained.

Vucsics also touched on the fact that, in line with the EU’s expectations, Serbia will cancel visa exemptions for citizens of certain countries.

No problem, let’s cancel the visa waiver. All right, let’s consolidate our policies. Could the problem be in Serbia? Do they think that is enough? It might not even be news. If we impose sanctions on a free-thinking country because there’s a country that’s bothering them, it’s not hurting anyone.

Vucsics listed the questions Free Hungarian word According to

In conclusion, he said: If there is another country in a difficult situation, it is now easier than Serbia.

Although we have not harmed anyone in the last 23 years, we have never been in such a difficult situation

– Vucsics said.

Serbian President recently talked about, he fears that he will not be able to keep his country because he expects “another Stalingrad war.” According to Aleksandar Vucsic, Serbia is facing a very difficult era, perhaps even more difficult than the nineties.

(Cover image: Aleksandar Vucsics. Photo: Ludovic MARIN / AFP)