Index – Abroad – According to Vladimir Putin, Subcarpathia is an ancient Russian land

In his speech on Tuesday, Vladimir Putin explained: In his opinion, the war in Ukraine was started by the West, and the Russians are using their power to stop it. He sees it this way: the West is now forcibly implementing the old desire to separate the historical land of Ukraine from Russia – in his opinion, this was also the purpose of the Austro-Hungarian and Polish rule in Western Ukraine centuries ago.

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin gave another speech, already under the open sky, in a Moscow stadium, at a patriotic concert. The Russian President spoke about this: The struggle is going on for the people of Russia, for their historical regions. He added:

Russia a “To Its Historical Limits” Fighting.

However, based on our knowledge of Russian history, it will be difficult for us to answer where these historical boundaries are drawn, and the Russians themselves, their enemies, their historical victims, and even their subjugated neighbors – said. Mandarin In a published analysis by Gellert Rajsani.

He quotes Attila Temko, an expert on security policy, who says that the Russian historical sense is a vulnerable one: East Slavic principalities lie in the endless vast East European plain, and the Russian Empire, then rising from Moscow, has never been discovered. Their natural boundaries, that is, the Russians themselves became victims, and the place where the Russians took away their surroundings.

This is how it happened II. For 45 years after World War II, Hungary and our neighboring Central European partners were crushed within the confines of the Soviet-Russian Empire.

But this flexibility also applied to Russia’s far-flung frontiers: the borders of the Russian Empire also fluctuated in the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Siberia. There were also smaller wars with China, the current Russian-Kazakh border several thousand kilometers long, an artificially drawn, winding line on the glass-smooth Central Asian steppes — and the blood-soaked land of the Caucasus. It’s not even worth going into detail.

Russia’s border has always been where Moscow thinks

According to the author, the question of where are the borders of Russia is a postmodern question in general, and the answer is:

Where Moscow always thinks.

Putin announced 2021, before open war in Ukraine, A In his article published in English on the Kremlin website Published a comprehensive historical account of the common history of Russians and Ukrainians.

In this article, according to Putin, II. Subcarpathia was “liberated” by Soviet forces during World War II. Transcarpathia was again part of Hungary for a few years after Trianon. Putin writes about this, local Ruthenians wanted to join the Soviet Union as an independent “Carpathian Republic”, but this did not happen, they ended up in Ukraine. According to the Russian president, modern Ukraine is entirely a product of the Soviet era.

Transcarpathia appears in one more place in Vladimir Putin’s article – where he explains that “ancient Russian lands” were reclaimed by the Russian Empire after the partition of Poland by the Great Powers in the 18th century (when Prussia, Austria and Russia divided the former powerful kingdom among themselves, and Moscow captured Warsaw and Poland. Center) – but not all of them.

Quoted verbatim, Putin writes:

After the breakup of the Polish-Lithuanian Union, the Russian Empire recovered the ancient Russian lands in the west, except for Galicia and Subcarpathia, which became the Austrian Empire and later Austria.–They became part of the Hungarian monarchy.

