Index – Abroad – According to the head of British intelligence, Putin made a deal with Prigozhin to save his own skin

Richard Moore has confirmed that Wagner Group Chairman Yevgeny Prigozhin has reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the June 24 advance in Moscow, CNN reported.

From Putin’s behavior that day, the head of MI6 believes that Prigozhin began as a traitor in the morning and was pardoned in the evening. This is also demonstrated by the fact that Wagner invited the leader to tea a few days later.

Asked by CNN if Prigogine was alive and well, Moore replied that the fate of the Wagner chief was still “up in the air,” according to British intelligence.

The weakness Putin showed over the weekend was shocking, he said.

Not really, Prigozhin retaliated against. Taking advantage of the goodwill of the Belarusian leader, he made a deal to save his skin. So I can’t even see Putin’s head

Richard Moore said.

Moore added that it was difficult to make a “definite judgment” about the fate of the Wagner mercenaries, but added that “they do not appear to have been involved in the fighting in Ukraine” and “they have been found on traces in Belarus.”

A day of riots

On a Friday evening in late June, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner, a private army run by the Kremlin, announced the so-called March of Truth, the purpose of which was to march his mercenaries from Ukraine to Moscow to “replace” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief Valery Gerasimov.

According to the official story, the rebellion, which lasted only one day – Prigozhin called a demonstration after the events – was ended by the intervention of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who, according to his account, told Prigozhin about his plan over the phone, while he did not rebel against Russian President Vladimir.

We continue to monitor the events of the Russian-Ukrainian war, and you can find our Thursday, minute-by-minute news feed here.