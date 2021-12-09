Index – Abroad – According to Russia’s ambassador to Hungary, Gosprom does not need to save anyone

The ambassador stressed that he saw the openness of the Hungarian side in striving for cooperation. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Russia’s opposition to the EU. Evgeny Arnoldovich stressed the need to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation and expand other ties.

Diplomat A. DemocracyIn an interview with Russia, he said that cooperation in the energy sector between Russia and Hungary was excellent, as environmental protection was playing an increasingly important role in the fight against climate change. In addition, Ambassador Rosztszelmas noted that tractors and alliances are coming to Hungary. Opportunities to expand cooperation in the field of transport infrastructure are also positive.

We would like to set up logistics centers in Hungary to distribute goods from the East. The deal is scheduled for the next few days

He pointed out.

Yevgeny Arnoldovich also spoke in an interview about the fight against the corona virus, in which the two countries were able to work together better. According to him, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by Kamaleja need not be offered in Hungary because it is one of the most popular in the country. He commented on the Russian vaccine production in Hungary:

To the best of our knowledge, the production continues according to the schedule outlined by the Hungarian partners. Therefore, in terms of Russian development, we expect production of the vaccine to start in Hungary from the end of 2022.

The two have facilitated entry between Hungary and Russia, but a negative PCR test is still mandatory for those coming from Hungary, he said. However It will change soon and national vaccination certificates will be accepted.

According to the ambassador, it is mere speculation that Russia will use the Hungarian government against the EU.

There is no question other than the reaction of the countries striving for healthy relations to Brussels’ misguided approach, which is causing the greatest damage and wanting to control everything.

– Said Evgeny Arnoldovich.

Commenting on the energy crisis in Europe, he said: “Cosprom has no obligation to save anyone because it is not an emergency ministry.” As he said, Gazprom, as a trusted company with a well-established reputation, fully fulfills the contractual obligations to its partners and provides uninterrupted gas supply, and this is acknowledged by all responsible politicians.

I insist, Cosprom does not reject anyone. Even on the Ukrainian transport route, we will exceed ten percent of our contractual obligations this year

The diplomat added.

Regarding the conflict in eastern Ukraine, he said that Russia does not need conflicts. According to him, the Ukrainian leadership is trying to divert people’s attention from economic and social problems. He believes that “some Ukrainian hotspots will engage in military adventure that poses a direct threat to their security.” But this cannot be left without a word.

(Cover image: Cosprom logo. Photo: Andrei Rudakov / Bloomberg / Getty Images)