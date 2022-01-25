Index – Abroad – A US F-35 fighter jet collides with a cargo ship

Seven people were injured when a U.S. F-35 fighter jet tried to land on a cargo ship, CNN reported.

The fighter trained in the South China Sea, after which he attempted to land on the aircraft carrier, but was forced to catapult instead. The details of the problem are not yet clear and the causes are being explored. The pilot performed a safe catapult, but he and six sailors in the carrier were injured. Their condition is stable, but three of them were taken to a hospital in the Philippines with serious injuries.

This is the first crash of the F-35C variant of the U.S. Navy’s single-engine stealth fighter aircraft designed for aircraft carrier operations, but there have been several accidents within the F – 35 family in recent years. Years. This is the second time this year.

The F-35 is used by many allies in the United States, such as Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands and Israel, but others have already placed orders.

(Via CNN)