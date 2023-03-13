Index – Abroad – A ship capsizes, killing at least eight people

At least eight people have died after a smuggling boat capsized off Blacks Beach in San Diego County, California. CNNCiting local emergency officials.

Coast Guard and San Diego Fire Department units had recovered eight bodies as of Sunday morning, but were still searching for at least seven more. Search and hunt by helicopters has become difficult due to fog.

Coast Guard officer Richard Brahm said two small motorboats were approaching shore Saturday night when one capsized in high waves. Rescue workers were alerted by a woman on another boat that there were at least 15 people on board the crashed boat.



According to a San Diego Fire Department statement cited by MTI, the alarm was received around midnight Saturday, but fast-moving rescuers had difficulty reaching the crash site due to high tide. Besides the Coast Guard and Fire Brigade, the Central Border Security Force and the local police were involved in the rescue operation.

So far, there is no word on the fate of the other passengers, and no information on the nationalities of the victims. Officials assured a press conference on Sunday that the vehicles were believed to be carrying illegal immigrants.