Index – Abroad – A science experiment explodes, injuring eleven children at a school

Eleven students and a teacher have been injured in a chemical explosion during a science experiment at a school in Sydney’s north.

The New South Wales Ambulance Service says two children suffered serious burns and nine students and a teacher suffered superficial burns in an explosion at Manly West Public School.

One student was taken by ambulance to Westmead Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, while another student and nine other children were taken to hospital by ambulance. The adult did not require hospital treatment.

The Guardian According to his information, ten-year-old children were injured in the accident. Local representative Jolly Stegall responded to the incident in a Twitter post.

Shocked to hear the news about the incident at Manly West Public School today. My thoughts are with the students and staff involved and I wish them a speedy recovery

said the representative.

