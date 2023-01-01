Index – Abroad – A representative wanted to smuggle domestic sausage and pork to Korea

Father-in-law would have imported meat products despite local prohibition measures.

as Main square Ben Oni Ardelean, Member of Parliament and Vice-President of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the second largest party in the Romanian government, writes that the crash happened at Seoul airport while trying to smuggle meat products to South Korea.

Ardelean arrived in Korea last week for an official visit as part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu. At the airport, he had to declare what he was bringing into the country, the document had a separate category for meat products, but Artilian did not admit that his bag contained salami, sausage and bacon cheese. Because of his diplomatic passport, he thought he would not be subjected to a more thorough investigation. But he didn’t count on the scent of Seoul police dogs.

The confiscation was due to strict rules prohibiting the consumption of meat products. Ardelian then wanted the domestic products not for his own consumption, but as gifts for the local Romanian community, and they arrived in South Korea a few days before Christmas.

Artelian, who previously served as a Baptist minister, was not the first to run afoul of the law. He had already been caught driving under the influence once, although he said he should have shown his heart medication.

(Cover image: Ben Oni Artilian. Photo: Wikipedia)