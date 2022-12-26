Index – Abroad – A drone strikes a Russian air base hundreds of kilometers from the front

Three Russian soldiers were killed early Monday in a drone attack on a military base in Russia’s Saratov region, Russian news agencies reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. Russian state media agency TASSSZ quotes the Defense Ministry:

On December 26, at approximately 01:35 Moscow time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region.

According to the report, “three Russian technicians at the airport suffered critical injuries as a result of the falling debris of the drone.”

The Russian Engels air base is hundreds of kilometers from the front lines in Ukraine. According to the RBC-Ukraine news agency, there were two explosions. The to The Guardian So far they have not been able to confirm whether the debris fell from a drone shot down by air defenses or a suicide drone strike.

Located near the city of Saratov, the air base is about 730 kilometers southeast of Moscow and 600 kilometers from Ukraine. The area had already been hit in the first days of December, when bombers used by Moscow to destroy critical Ukrainian infrastructure were targets. Three people were killed and five injured in these blasts.

(Cover Image: Ukrainian soldiers open fire on the front lines of the Kharkiv region on November 11, 2022. (Photo: Stringer/AFP)