Index – Abroad – A bus driver and his passengers shoot each other

A North Carolina bus driver and his passengers opened fire on a moving vehicle in Charlotte, North Carolina. Both parties were seriously injured in the shootout, he wrote NBC News.

The shooting occurred when a passenger on the bus, Omari Tobias, stood up from his seat on top of the moving vehicle and then asked the driver to stop and got him off the bus. Driver David Fullard replied that he would have to wait until the next designated stop. After that, a heated argument broke out between them and turned violent.

At one point in the argument, Tobias suddenly pulled out a gun, to which the driver responded by pulling his own gun.

Video of the incident was also taken, but authorities were unable to determine who fired first based on the footage. The footage also shows bullets breaching the barrier between the driver and passenger.

Tobias and Fullard suffered life-threatening injuries, but are currently in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities filed a case against the passenger, and whether the driver should be held responsible for what happened is still in question. However, the bus company said it was firing the driver for carrying a gun into the workplace, contrary to workplace regulations.

Watch the video of the incident on YouTube: