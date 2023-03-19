Index – Abroad – A 17-year-old princess is preparing for military training, and there’s a reason.

Princess of Asturias to participate in triennial military training from August – Let him know In a major press release from Casa Real, Spain’s royal court.

Princess Leonora of Asturias, 17, is the heir to the throne and her military training is preparing her for a future role as the country’s leader and commander-in-chief, Spain’s defense minister confirmed.

“At the cabinet meeting, we approved the royal decree aimed at creating conditions for the life of Princess Leonora” – Quoted CNN’s Margarita Robles.

VI. Seventeen-year-old Leonora, the eldest of King Philip’s two daughters, is first in line to the throne, so she would become commander-in-chief of the armed forces if her father abdicated or died.

Leonora’s military training lasts three years and begins at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza, followed by a year in the Navy. You will complete your third and final year at the Air Force Academy.

The princess is following in the footsteps of her father, Philippe, who received military training before earning a law degree at the University of Madrid. While still heir to the throne, he earned a master’s degree in international relations from Georgetown University in Washington.

There will come a time when a woman will be in command

– The head of the Ministry of Defense said that he is a woman. In recent years, Spain has made more efforts to include women in the armed forces, Robles reminds.

Royal College

The teenage heir to the throne begins military training after completing his studies in Wales at UWC College of the Atlantic.

The boarding school was a prestigious school for the royal family. Many dignitaries still visit here, among others Dutch King Willemsee Sandor and his daughter Princess Alexia are considered alumni.

The UWC is housed in a 12th-century castle at St Donat’s Castle on the south coast of Wales. In addition to the library, its facilities include its own forest, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and, of course, classrooms in listed buildings.

Like her sister, Zsófia, now 15, will join in September, King Felipe and Queen Letizia announced.

The famous school was founded in 1962 by German teacher Kurt Hahn. His name is associated with the founding of Gordonstoun Boarding School in Scotland, of which King Charles was one of the pupils.

The king is the head of the country and the commander in chief

“This is an important step in Her Majesty’s career […] “To seize the leadership of the country,” Margarita Robles noted of the princess’s military career.

After completing her training, Leonora was almost the lowest flag in the Navy and qualified for the rank of lieutenant in the Army, Air Force and Space Command. The defense minister said that one can get a university degree after military training.

The power and duties of the monarchy are regulated by the Spanish Constitution.

The government is led by an elected prime minister, and the current head of state is also the commander-in-chief of the Spanish armed forces.

Spain’s monarchy has come under strong pressure in recent years, so Philip has sought to distance himself from his father, the former ruler.

Karolyi Janos resigned in June 2014 in favor of her son, after being heavily criticized for elephant poaching in Botswana during a series of financial scandals and during the 2012 Spanish financial crisis.

Károly János fled the country in August 2020 and fled to the United Arab Emirates, his financial dealings already under investigation. According to his lawyer Javier Sánchez-Junco in Madrid, he owes more than 5 million euros in tax arrears, including interest, in 2020 and 2021.

Spanish prosecutors closed their investigation against him last year and have not brought charges.

At the same time, another series of scandals, seasoned by frauds and divorces, tore apart the royal house of Spain, where King Philip was completely alone and refused to visit his sisters.

(Cover photo: Princess Leonora December 15, 2022. Photo: Paolo Blaco/Getty Images)