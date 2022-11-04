November 5, 2022

Index – Abroad – 12-year-old Hungarian boy dies after soccer practice

The sad news was first reported by Gyimeszözéplok, Loki SC’s football team.

D. Aaron died today after practice. The cause of death is still unknown. The incident took place when the children were leaving after training. Aaron was sidelined. For now we are praying for the family and nothing more can be done

Written by the team.

After the training the boy became unwell and an ambulance was called but could not save his life. The maszol.ro The boy’s death was commemorated before Thursday’s FK Csíkszereda-Bucharest Dinamo championship football match, when the crowd began with a minute’s silence.

The portal also contacted the boy’s team, which said the child’s death was due to congenital, hidden heart disease.

The family says death was inevitable under the current medical system. He had a heart attack due to a heart problem

– wrote the club in response to the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Borse managed to reach the child’s family. His grandmother said Aaron was a happy, kind boy, whose role model was Ronaldo, and who wanted to play for the Hungarian national team when he was older.

The boy’s family members also said there were no signs of tragedy. The boy went to school on Wednesday morning and happily went to practice after returning home for lunch. During training, he ran a lot, then after training he suddenly fell ill.

The coach immediately notified the ambulance service, and a doctor rushed to the field from a nearby clinic. Paramedics fought for Aronga’s life for an hour, but they could not save her

said the boy’s relative For pepper. The dead child will be buried at Gyimesközéplok on Saturday at 11am.

Index – Abroad – 12-year-old Hungarian boy dies after soccer practice

