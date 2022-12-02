Incredible video shows a meteor blaze across the Pennsylvania sky

A new video shows the moment of a bright object The sky of Pittsburgh was ablaze Thursday evening.

In a clip from the doorbell camera, Phil Haddad captured the bright light as it shone a spotlight on Pennsylvania City.

“I don’t tweet often, but when I do, it’s because I caught a meteor on my doorbell camera.”

The local National Weather Service office also shared a video of what it called a “meteor/fireball”.

METEORITE IS NOT CAUSE OF CALIFORNIA HOME FIRE, OFFICIALS SAY

“While we don’t specialize in meteorites (OK, water meteorites, but that’s different), many have reported Seeing a meteor/fireball crossing the sky It’s 7:33 tonight.”

The supermassive black hole evolves into a star, and remains present in the Earth

The American Meteor Society said it had received 830 reports of A Saw a fireball over several states Friday.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Those states include Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.