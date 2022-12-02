December 3, 2022

Incredible video shows a meteor blaze across the Pennsylvania sky

Izer 1 hour ago 2 min read
A new video shows the moment of a bright object The sky of Pittsburgh was ablaze Thursday evening.

In a clip from the doorbell camera, Phil Haddad captured the bright light as it shone a spotlight on Pennsylvania City.

I don’t tweet often, but when I do, it’s because I caught a meteor on my doorbell camera.”

The local National Weather Service office also shared a video of what it called a “meteor/fireball”.

The meteor fireball appears first on the screen in the upper right corner
(Credit: Phil Haddad/SCI+TECH/TMX)

METEORITE IS NOT CAUSE OF CALIFORNIA HOME FIRE, OFFICIALS SAY

“While we don’t specialize in meteorites (OK, water meteorites, but that’s different), many have reported Seeing a meteor/fireball crossing the sky It’s 7:33 tonight.”

The meteor/fireball travels quickly, shooting diagonally down towards the left side of the screen

The meteor/fireball travels quickly, shooting diagonally down towards the left side of the screen
(Credit: Phil Haddad/SCI+TECH/TMX)

The supermassive black hole evolves into a star, and remains present in the Earth

The American Meteor Society said it had received 830 reports of A Saw a fireball over several states Friday.

The meteor/fireball hides behind the trees at the end of the clip

The meteor/fireball hides behind the trees at the end of the clip
(Credit: Phil Haddad/SCI+TECH/TMX)

Those states include Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Julia Mostow is a correspondent for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

See also  NASA icon discovers traces of Tonga supervolcano eruption in space

