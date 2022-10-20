Incredible New York Comic-Con 2022 Cosplay Photo Gallery

We post galleries of major cosplay shows all the time, And they are always excellentbut for a recent New York Comic-Con photographer, one photographer wanted to do things a little differently.

Wanting to experience something beyond just taking beautiful photos, veteran Photographer Andrew Boyle (disclaimer: I wrote an introduction to his book) thinks that at this year’s show he will try to make the cosplay maker “ The only focus’ for his work.

“After the release of the ‘Heroes & Villains’ cosplay picture book in 2017, I thought I’d calm down a little bit with the topic, but it kept pulling me; the effort, enthusiasm and sense of community among costume fans,” Boyle Kotaku told. “I shoot with a uniform style inspired by Richard Avedon’s photographs, so that the only focus is on the subject without the distraction of the background.”

“ I also work in assembled and motion pieces that I wanted to incorporate a unique handcrafted feel to each specific theme. For some, I used cutouts denoting the character, for others it was repeating shapes, or blocking colors with paper and textures. It was a way to stand out from other costume photography, all having their own approach, doing a different feel to celebrate all the effort and energy that the New York City crowd brings. Plus I love reading reactions that people have to see themselves portrayed this way.”

The result is this ultra-chic gallery which, by removing the usual convention background, truly lets every player’s costume, costume, and performance shine.