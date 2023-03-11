In the midst of a symbolic — and foreign — war, Putin could turn his most important ally into his enemy

“To prevent me from asking for more ammunition, all hotlines to the authorities have been cut off from me. I cannot coordinate with the Ministries, but the real rudeness is that the Ministries were also prevented from making decisions regarding Wagner. Therefore, I am obliged to send a message through the media to the decision-makers,” the head of the Russian private military company said in Telegram. The Moscow Times.

This has been confirmed by the Daily Star Information, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenaries fighting against Ukraine, cannot communicate with Russian authorities at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the newspaper, the president made the decision because he was more concerned about Yevgeny Prigozhin’s growing political influence and popularity.

When Yevgeny Prigozhin last month accused Moscow’s military leaders of refusing to supply the group with ammunition and trying to destroy them, he called it treason.

“The chief of staff and the defense minister are issuing orders left and right not to supply Wagner with ammunition,” Evgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message shared by his news service.

There is a direct conflict, which is nothing more than an attempt to destroy Wagner. It amounts to treason

He noted.

The situation at the front did not improve

Yevgeny Prigozhin revealed in a message on Thursday that the situation had not really improved, despite announcing that ammunition shipments to Wagner had resumed.

“Now I can only ask for more shipments through the media, and I probably will,” Wagner said as the first man.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, has been at odds with Russian military officials for months, accusing Wagner of passing off the militants’ victories as their own. He said authorities were using bureaucracy to slow the progress of Wagner units in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin seems to see Yevgeny Prigozhin as his rival rather than his ally, and fears that one day Wagner’s leader could become Russia’s new president.

“Over the past year, Yevgeny Prigozhin has become more and more popular in Russia. I don’t think it’s out of the question that a military coup will be conducted under his leadership, according to indications, he plans to take over,” Russian expert Olga Latman told Express.

(Cover photo: Vladimir Putin on March 8, 2023. Photo: (Ilya Bidalev/AFP)