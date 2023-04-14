In Russia, they used an interim system to send messages to the new NATO member

Relations between Moscow and Helsinki have deteriorated sharply since Finland officially became a member of NATO on April 4. This may be painful for Russia as it doubles the border area it shares with NATO countries, but something unexpected happened today: The Finnish embassy in Moscow received three letters on Thursday, one of which contained gunshots.. Similar messages of a symbolic nature, different from established diplomatic norms, were not used to exchange messages or form ideas for more than a hundred years, but in the Middle Ages, hostile parties sometimes sent messages to each other in this way.

In accordance with the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ security regulations, the letters in question have been handed over to Russia’s official representative bodies, who will investigate the matter.

– RIA quoted the embassy.

The embassy said it has also informed the Russian Foreign Ministry about the incident.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the Scandinavian country to seek protection under NATO’s Collective Security Treaty, in which an attack on one member is an attack on all members. Finland’s decision to join NATO ended seven decades of neutrality, a tradition dating back to World War II.

