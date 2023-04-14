April 14, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

In Russia, they used an interim system to send messages to the new NATO member

Arzu 38 mins ago 1 min read

Relations between Moscow and Helsinki have deteriorated sharply since Finland officially became a member of NATO on April 4. This may be painful for Russia as it doubles the border area it shares with NATO countries, but something unexpected happened today: The Finnish embassy in Moscow received three letters on Thursday, one of which contained gunshots.. Similar messages of a symbolic nature, different from established diplomatic norms, were not used to exchange messages or form ideas for more than a hundred years, but in the Middle Ages, hostile parties sometimes sent messages to each other in this way.

In accordance with the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ security regulations, the letters in question have been handed over to Russia’s official representative bodies, who will investigate the matter.

– RIA quoted the embassy.

The embassy said it has also informed the Russian Foreign Ministry about the incident.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the Scandinavian country to seek protection under NATO’s Collective Security Treaty, in which an attack on one member is an attack on all members. Finland’s decision to join NATO ended seven decades of neutrality, a tradition dating back to World War II.

Cover image source: Getty Images

See also  Index - Abroad - How do football fans drink beer during the Muslim ban?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

He does not live for sensuality, which is why the Dalai Lama’s request to suck his tongue is innocent, according to the Tibetan government.

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Suspected leaker of NATO documents arrested

17 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Destructive battles rage in Bahmut, US damages valuable Russian tank – Thursday Our War News

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

In Russia, they used an interim system to send messages to the new NATO member

38 mins ago Arzu
7 min read

the fall of the Dow Jones while the Boeing skates the 737 woes; JPMorgan jumps on earnings

42 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Sarah Ferguson answers King Charles’ coronation call

46 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

European Space Agency: Take off on a mission to Jupiter’s icy moons

52 mins ago Izer