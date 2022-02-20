In call with Putin, Macron seeks diplomatic solution in Ukraine

Macron’s office also said that “extensive work” would be carried out to enable the meeting of the Tripartite Contact Group, a group of officials from Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe that has tried to facilitate a diplomatic way out of the war in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

The aim of this meeting, expected to take place on Monday, is to “obtain a commitment from all parties involved for a ceasefire” on the front line in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

Mr. Zelensky wrote on twitter He told Mr Macron during their call of “the current security situation and the new provocative bombing”. Mr Macron’s office said the call was part of his efforts “to preserve ways out of the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy”.

“The risk is great and our concern is strong, but we believe that the resources for diplomacy have not been exhausted,” the senior French official said.

Although the Kremlin said that “the search for solutions through diplomatic means” should be intensified, it also “stressed” that Kiev “strongly rejects the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the agreements reached in the Normandy format.”

Mr Macron’s approach to the crisis so far has been to try to defuse it Intensive interview with Mr. Putin. Sunday’s call was the fourth conversation between the two leaders on tensions on the Ukrainian border since mid-December, including Mr Macron’s visit to Moscow this month. This approach initially prompted France not to express excessive concern about the possibility of Russian forces invading Ukraine.

But in the face of the Russian build-up on the Ukrainian border, France’s position has changed little in recent days. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday in A statment That “Russia’s actions and words are not in line” and Russia warned against “any further violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”