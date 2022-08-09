In an opinion piece, the Polish prime minister attacked Germany and France

According to Morawiecki, the war in Ukraine has exposed Russia, but also European countries that allow “Putin to lure them”.

The Polish Prime Minister believes that Europe is in such a situation today because it refused to listen to the voice of truth, which, according to him, has been coming from Poland for years.

The fact that the Polish voice is being ignored is an example of a wider problem facing the EU today. Equality of individual nations is proclaimed. Political practice shows that the voice of Germany and France counts above all

Morawiecki writes.

According to the Polish Prime Minister, consensus is the safety valve protecting the EU from the tyranny of the majority. In his view, this guarantees that all voices are heard and that the adopted solution meets the minimum expectations of each member state.

Morawiecki asserted that international organizations could only successfully resist imperialism if they preserved the fundamental values ​​– the freedom and equality of all member states.

The move away from consensus in the EU’s subsequent operations brings us closer to a model where the strong and big rule over the weak and small.

– The Polish Prime Minister believes.

According to Morawiecki, the problem is that the EU is moving too slowly on the path to integration, and the process needs to be accelerated. According to the Polish Prime Minister, the problem is that the path chosen by the EU is wrong.

Instead of taking two steps forward, sometimes it’s better to take a step back and look at a particular problem from a distance

added Morawiecki.