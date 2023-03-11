In addition to competition, the EU is now trying to join the US on a greener industry

Ursula van der Leyen announced in Washington on Friday that the European Union and the United States are starting negotiations so that materials needed for battery production can be brought from the EU to the US market as if they came from there, so that they can get the same benefits. . The head of the European Commission has agreed to start a dialogue with President Joe Biden on incentives for companies implementing clean energy production and use.

The relationship between the two parties was completely damaged by the “deflationary” legislation that supported America’s own green industry. (We wrote more about this topic in this article.) Ursula von der Leyen After the bilateral meeting on Friday He embellished the situation by saying, “We welcome the law” as it is a massive investment towards a zero emission economy. Published jointly Press release The European Commission praised the practical steps taken so far to “identify the challenges of aligning our approach to strengthening supply chains, production and innovation on both sides of the Atlantic” and had previously won concessions.

With cooperation, protectionism began

At the same time, the EU has already entered the meeting ahead of the meeting to compete with the US’s $369 billion support program. The European Commission announced a temporary relaxation of state aid rules in affected areas the day before the meeting in Washington, but internal debate over whether and how to collect some form of public funding is still ongoing.

European Commission, according to the Guardian Expected next week It also publishes a plan defining the minimum level of use of EU-sourced products required for the green transition. The EU quasi-government will – unusually – meet twice next week, announced on Friday Spokeswoman Dana Spinant said, but details were promised later.

In addition, the European Commission began lobbying the US government to obtain certain exemptions for EU companies. Among other things, the law requires raw materials for one’s own green industry to be purchased from the United States or its free trade partners at progressively increasing rates. The Reuters already wrote about this last week, the EU wants to avoid the latter requirement with negotiations announced on Friday, but it is expected to be a very limited deal, focusing only on the raw materials it actually needs. They had previously tried to negotiate a comprehensive free trade agreement, but After several years, it was halfway completed in 2016.

Cooperation is important because of China and Russia

Currently, the rare earth metals needed for the production of solar panels and batteries, among others, are mainly mined by China, and there are no original deposits in the EU. At the same time in January this year A large stock was discovered In Sweden, there is demand for other types of raw materials and serious opportunities in recycling, although there is still much room for improvement here. The U.S. wants to reduce its dependence on China, a press release from Friday’s meeting indicated

Cooperation is needed to “reduce undesirable strategic dependencies”.

In addition, they make it easier to share data among themselves against market-distorting measures by other countries, and they specifically mention China here.

One of the possible answers to why the EU and the US are trying to come together in addition to competition is another big topic of the Washington meeting: support for Ukraine and measures against Russia, as Ursula van der Leyen discussed with Joe Biden.

“Putin thought he could divide us, but now we are more united than ever”

– attempts to announce the meeting, highlighted by the doubling of liquefied natural gas imports from the United States, joint aid to Ukraine and combined Russian sanctions.

(We recently dealt with the prospects, conditions and consequences of battery production in Hungary, one of the most important industries in the transition to clean energy, in a separate series of articles.)