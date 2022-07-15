In a twist, old coal plants are helping to provide renewable energy. Here’s how.

Across the country, aging coal-burning power plants are gaining new life as solar, battery, and other renewable energy projects, in part because they have a decades-old advantage that is becoming increasingly valuable: they are already connected to the power grid.

The miles of high-tension wires and towers needed to connect power plants to customers on a large scale are often costly, time-consuming and controversial to build from scratch. So solar and other projects avoid regulatory hassles, and perhaps speed up the transition to renewable energy, by connecting to unused connections left behind as coal becomes uneconomic to keep burning.

In Illinois alone, there are at least nine coal burning plants that are on track to become solar farms and battery storage facilities in the next three years. Similar projects are taking shape in Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Maryland. In Massachusetts and New Jersey, two retired coal plants along the coast have been repurposed to connect offshore wind turbines to regional electric grids.