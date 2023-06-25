In 1990, Tom Stoker bought a lifetime ticket from United Airlines for $290,000. He’s logged 23 million miles since then and called the purchase “the best investment” of his life.

Boeing 777-200 wide-body aircraft from United Airlines.Nicholas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In 1990, Tom Stoker bought a lifetime card for United Airlines. He has since traveled 23 million miles.

Stuker has racked up countless miles and at one point has not slept in a bed for 12 days.

Stoker told The Washington Post that the card was “the best investment of my life.”

Tom Stoker is not your usual post.

While many travelers speak fondly of the luxury resort stays and first-class seats they’ve been able to book by racking up plenty of airline miles, Stuker is in a class of its own.

Stuker—a car dealership consultant from New Jersey—has flown 23 million miles, which, According to The Washington Postis more miles than any individual in history.

In 1990, United Airlines announced a lifetime pass at $290,000, and Stoker quickly slipped away from the offer.

Now, 33 years later, Stuker frequently enjoys his favorite seat in Seat 1B.

According to the Washington Post, Stoker at one point spent 12 straight days without touching a bed, flying from Newark to San Francisco and then on to Bangkok and Dubai, only spending time outside of the friendly atmosphere as he visited airport lounges.

Stoker, now 69, told the newspaper that his frequent trips were driven by accumulating airline miles.

“The best investment of my life,” he said.

Stocker said he knew early on that frequent flyer miles weren’t just a way to get more flights; He also ended up selling the miles and trading them with others.

He told The Post that he used the miles to get so many gift cards that he was even able to renovate his brother’s house.

(United no longer extends such clearances to its flyers, according to the newspaper.)

He even won the auction years ago — offering 451,000 miles — to guest star on an episode of NBC’s “Seinfeld.”

Stoker told The Post that he has visited 100 countries and spent more than 120 honeymoons with his wife.

United has adopted Stuker, and solicits his input in drafting the roster in their Polaris clubs. And according to The Post, the airline has a Mercedes ready on the tarmac if Stuker needs to make a quick call.

Representatives at United’s 800th get to know Stuker.

This level of service sounds almost legendary, but Stuker is still reaping the rewards of his ’90s-era pass that really put the world at his fingertips.

