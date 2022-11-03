Imran Khan: Former Pakistani Prime Minister shot dead in an assassination attempt at a rally



Islamabad, Pakistan

CNN

–



Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Omran Khan He was wounded in the foot at a rally Thursday, according to an official from his party, who said the incident was an assassination attempt.

bullet hit Khan Asad Omar, a prominent leader of the Pakistan PTI, said he was on his feet after an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The former Pakistan cricket captain has been flown from the gathering site outside Gujranwala for treatment in Lahore. At least three other people were wounded by gunfire. It is not yet known the extent of the other injuries.

On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recommended that Khan be removed from a political position for five years, a move likely to further inflame political tensions in the country.

While reading the recommendation, ECP Chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that Khan had been disqualified for his involvement in “corrupt practices”.

The commission said its decision was based on the premise that Khan had “made false statements” in connection with the gift-selling advert sent to him by the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Dubai while in office – an illegal offense under the country’s constitution.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April, following allegations of mismanagement and economic mismanagement.

Since then, he has repeatedly claimed, without providing any evidence, that the United States orchestrated his overthrow. Khan’s allegations became a staple in the rallies he organized across Pakistan in an effort to return to power.

His allegations have struck a chord with young people in a country where anti-American sentiment is on the rise, and anti-establishment sentiment is on the rise due to the rising cost of living.

This is not the first time that Pakistani politicians have been attacked.

Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, and then Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani survived an assassination attempt in 2008.