Important message for former Omicron sufferers

Two omicron subtype strains evade immune defenses more easily than ever, but recent studies have established that they have some kind of protective effect against earlier diseases: the protection developed after alpha and beta also means something, but if another omicron variant is infected. has occurred, indicating a higher degree of protection.

Laith Abu-Rattat, one of the co-authors of the research based on the Qatari data, said that immunity acquired through different routes is interconnected and how exactly they work together will be very important. Information on the future of the epidemic, writes Nature Article.

Security is very different

The researchers found that even the Omicron inhibitory variants could provide 28.3 percent protection against reinfection, and they could prevent the development of symptomatic disease with 15.1 percent efficacy.

On the other hand, if a person was previously infected with the omicron variant, the efficacy of protection against BA.4 and BA.5 infection was 79.7 percent and 76.1 percent against symptomatic infection.

Kei Sato, a virologist at the University of Tokyo, added to the results that the time elapsed after the first and second infection could distort the results: the old types have been with us for a long time, while only Omicron appeared at the end. of 2021.

It doesn’t matter when the illness came

Alex Sigal, a virologist at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, agrees.

“In the case of Omicron relapses, the time between the two diseases was very short, so the comparison is not really fair,” he says. Participants’ vaccination status was not disclosed in the results, or whether primary infections occurred before or after vaccination, which may be an important consideration, he adds.

According to Abu-Rattat, the aim of research is: Now to discover

People who are at high risk of getting sick,



Their purpose is not to compare immunity acquired naturally or by vaccination. According to him, the study also took into account the effect of vaccinations, and the researchers also took into account vaccination status.

“Immunity from omicron infections actually provides some protection against other omicron subtypes,” says Sigal. Sato, on the other hand, warns that the coronavirus is everywhere and a new strain could emerge at any time.

Read all Infostart Articles on Corona Virus here!

Opening image: Getty Images