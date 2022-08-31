‘Immortal jellyfish’: a new study from Spain could reveal the secret of how this species reverses aging

In their study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Maria Pascual Turner, Victor Quesada and colleagues at the University of Oviedo map the genetic sequence of Turritopsis dohrnii, the only known species of jellyfish able to come back again and again. In the larval stage after sexual reproduction.

Like other types of jellyfish, T. dohrnii goes through a two-part life cycle, living on the sea floor during the asexual stage, where its main role is to survive times of food scarcity. When conditions are right, jellyfish reproduce sexually.

Although many species of jellyfish have some ability to reverse aging and return to the larval stage, most lose this ability once they reach sexual maturity, the authors wrote. Not so for T. dohrnii.

“We’ve known that these species have been able to do some evolutionary tricks for perhaps 15-20 years,” said Monty Graham, a jellyfish expert and director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography, who was not involved in the research.