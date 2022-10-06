IMF to cut global outlook as recession risks rise

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that recession risks around the world are rising as a toxic combination of inflation, high borrowing costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions continue to hurt the global economy.
As a result of these continuing problems, the international organization will lower its growth forecast for next year in an upcoming report, said Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, which she said will paint a bleak picture of the looming economic threats. This assessment is the latest example of how optimism last year about a robust global recovery has replaced concerns about rapid inflation, the Russian war in Ukraine and the ongoing pandemic.
“Multiple shocks, including a senseless war, have completely changed the economic picture,” said Ms. Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, in remarks prepared for a speech at Georgetown University. “Far from being fleeting, inflation has become more persistent.”
The International Monetary Fund has steadily lowered its forecasts in recent months and now expects global output to grow by 2.9 percent next year. That forecast will be lowered when the Fund releases its closely watched World Economic Prospects report on Tuesday as the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank begin in Washington.
Policy makers at the meetings will better coordinate their responses to inflationary pressures and recession risks as they prepare for the fallout from higher interest rates.
“For major economies facing high inflation, the urgent task is to return to a stable price environment,” Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in a speech at the Center for Global Development on Thursday. “But it is important to recognize that macroeconomic tightening in developed countries could have international repercussions.”
Ms Yellen added that the IMF and multilateral development banks need to be ready to assist developing economies if debt crises arise, and noted that many emerging markets will require “significant debt relief”.
The International Monetary Fund now estimates that countries representing about a third of the global economy will experience at least two consecutive quarters of contraction in 2022 or 2023.
“Even when growth is positive, it will feel stagnant due to shrinking real income and higher prices,” Ms. Georgieva said.
In her speech, Ms. Georgieva painted a bleak picture of the global economic predicament. She noted that Europe was feeling the pain of declining Russian gas supplies, that the real estate market in China was facing an increasing slowdown and that the US economy was losing momentum as inflation and rising interest rates sparked consumer fears and stalled investment.
Indeed, emerging markets and developing economies are in a very bad position to cope with rising food and energy prices, particularly as the demand for their exports dwindles.
Last year’s hopes that vaccines and supply chain reforms would keep the economy going were outweighed by concerns about new economic shocks and financial stability risks.
“Overall, we expect a global output loss of around $4 trillion between now and 2026. That’s the size of the German economy – a massive setback for the global economy,” Ms. Georgieva said.
“It is more likely that things will get worse than they will get better,” she added.
