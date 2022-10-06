IMF to cut global outlook as recession risks rise

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned Thursday that recession risks around the world are rising as a toxic combination of inflation, high borrowing costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions continue to hurt the global economy.

As a result of these continuing problems, the international organization will lower its growth forecast for next year in an upcoming report, said Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, which she said will paint a bleak picture of the looming economic threats. This assessment is the latest example of how optimism last year about a robust global recovery has replaced concerns about rapid inflation, the Russian war in Ukraine and the ongoing pandemic.

“Multiple shocks, including a senseless war, have completely changed the economic picture,” said Ms. Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, in remarks prepared for a speech at Georgetown University. “Far from being fleeting, inflation has become more persistent.”

The International Monetary Fund has steadily lowered its forecasts in recent months and now expects global output to grow by 2.9 percent next year. That forecast will be lowered when the Fund releases its closely watched World Economic Prospects report on Tuesday as the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank begin in Washington.