I’m not holding my breath for Robinhood

3D Systems Corp: “This is always a bridesmaid, never a bride. I have to tell you, I think 3D systems and their entire 3D world are not going to make money for people. I suggest you do that.” nvidia. “
AT&T Inc: “I don’t like the balance sheet and I’m very concerned [about the company’s spin-off of WarnerMedia]. …I think they have stiff competition given their balance sheet.”
Gladstone Land Corp: “The stock was way too high. Let me do some homework on that. … It piqued my interest, but it doesn’t have good returns.”
Robinhood Markets Inc: “If they lower their cost, and keep growing, it will grow to a higher stock. But that’s a lot of things, and I’m not holding my breath.”
Scotts Miracle-Grow Co: “I think it has a lot more to do with whether there’s going to be a selling season in the spring and people planting again versus, say, last year. And I don’t think you’re going to have a good year like last.”
On Holding AG: “It’s an $8 billion company, and that’s probably too high, given the fact that they don’t make money. If they start making money, I’ll tell you it’s okay.”
Solarridge Technologies Inc: “I like the company, but I think it’s had a pretty big bounce, and I wouldn’t recommend it. But it makes money, so it’s not a bad stock. It would probably be a good investment, but not a great one.”
Disclosure: Cramer Charitable Fund owns stock in Nvidia.
More Stories
GameStop, Adobe, General Mills, and more
UK inflation hits multi-decade high at 6.2%
Ryan Cohen Gets 100,000 Extra GameStop Shares