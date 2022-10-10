I’ll Be a Star on Star!: Timia Kokova was eliminated in the first round

Sunday evening, I’ll be a star in a star! Season 3 is a live show. In the first broadcast, The Dani Kokeny was withdrawn from the semi-finals He became the daily winner based on votes To Timya Kokova Had to leave the talent show.

After his dismissal He expressed disappointment I’ll be a star in the star! Online provider, to Rekha Nagi. According to Timia, his preparation was not so bad that he was kicked out of the competition, so he did not understand what could have happened. He thinks he had to leave in the first round because the audience didn’t like it.

“I honestly don’t know why now. I try to find my mistakes. I don’t think the product is bad enough to put me out of the competition. My preparation was good during the semi-finals and qualifiers as well. For some reason I can only think of things that the audience would not accept me for. Maybe ‘what am I doing here?’, because I live in Germany, and I have to give it to the Hungarians who live here. Or my name, Cocoa. Or the fact that I’ve been playing music for a long time gives me more experience. I’m looking for reasons, but I don’t know why viewers don’t agree with it” said Tímea Göghova, who He came to the tournament from Germany.