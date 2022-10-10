October 10, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

I’ll Be a Star on Star!: Timia Kokova was eliminated in the first round

Arzu 2 hours ago 2 min read

Sunday evening, I’ll be a star in a star! Season 3 is a live show. In the first broadcast, The Dani Kokeny was withdrawn from the semi-finals He became the daily winner based on votes To Timya Kokova Had to leave the talent show.

Tímea Göghova was only able to show her talent in a live show in Sztárban Sztár leszek! – Photo: Sajtózoba

After his dismissal He expressed disappointment I’ll be a star in the star! Online provider, to Rekha Nagi. According to Timia, his preparation was not so bad that he was kicked out of the competition, so he did not understand what could have happened. He thinks he had to leave in the first round because the audience didn’t like it.

I honestly don’t know why now. I try to find my mistakes. I don’t think the product is bad enough to put me out of the competition. My preparation was good during the semi-finals and qualifiers as well. For some reason I can only think of things that the audience would not accept me for. Maybe ‘what am I doing here?’, because I live in Germany, and I have to give it to the Hungarians who live here. Or my name, Cocoa. Or the fact that I’ve been playing music for a long time gives me more experience. I’m looking for reasons, but I don’t know why viewers don’t agree with it” said Tímea Göghova, who He came to the tournament from Germany.

See also  Russian separatists push for referendum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Index – Science – Who Are The African Killer Amazons And Who Has A Hollywood Movie Now Been Made About?

10 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Explosion and rocket attack on Zaporizhzhya could affect Putin emotionally – our war news on Sunday

18 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

András Hont: Orbán brought degenerate baggage back into the game

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

I’ll Be a Star on Star!: Timia Kokova was eliminated in the first round

2 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Dow futures drop 170 points to start the week with key inflation data and upcoming earnings

2 hours ago Izer
6 min read

Episode 8 of “House of the Dragon” is a rehearsal for the Civil War

2 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

Ancient DNA discovered 1 million years ago in Antarctica: ScienceAlert

2 hours ago Izer