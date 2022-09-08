II. With Elizabeth’s death, Operation London Bridge came into effect

He passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 96. British Queen Elizabeth. “London Bridge is down”, or “London Bridge has collapsed”: according to the rulebook prepared for death, you should use this text to announce II. Queen Elizabeth’s Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of Great Britain on the death of the monarch.

Along with this, the London Bridge code-named operation prepared decades earlier (as well as a subsidiary version of it called Operation Unicorn prepared in the event of the Queen’s death in Scotland) came into force, dictating the actions of the British government. The days come with military precision, almost down to the minute.

The move was reported by Politico in its then-form was brought Released in September 2021. It calls the day on which the queen dies as D-Day and the days following it as D+1, D+2, D+3 etc. The tenth day will be until the scheduled funeral. At the same time as London Bridge, Spring Tide or Operation Tsunami takes place, which is part of World War II. Queen Elizabeth prepares to abdicate her eldest son Carolyn to the throne.

The documents read that the days following the Queen’s death are expected to put a heavy strain on all sectors of the British government. They specifically highlight the difficulty of the security operation, which will deal with unprecedented crowds and anticipated travel chaos; According to an official note, for the first time in history, they expect the streets of London to be too congested to move around.

D-Day

According to plans reported by Politico at the time, after the Queen’s death, the Prime Minister was notified first, then senior members of the British government and the state apparatus. II. Elizabeth’s private secretary then addressed the Privy Council. It was an archaic organization whose primary function was to coordinate government work on behalf of the monarch. Councilors are drawn from British cabinet members, bishops, nobles and high-ranking officials. Only after this can the royal palace officially announce to the public II. News of Elizabeth’s death.

They dictated word for word what notification phone calls and emails should look like: the former received by ministers, the latter by high-ranking civil servants. Within ten minutes of receiving the email, national flags were lowered to half-mast on Whitehall, the main thoroughfare of the British public administration in London.

There are also many regulations regarding social media activity. The royal family’s website was completely blacked out in accordance with regulations, while a black banner with the news of the Queen’s death appeared over government websites. Government members are strictly prohibited from communicating in any way, especially sharing other content on Twitter, until the Prime Minister issues a statement. A minute’s mourning was observed across the country in the Queen’s memory. The BBC played the British National Anthem after the news broke.

According to the plan, the prime minister will have an audience with Crown Prince Karolyi at the first opportunity, who will address the nation. At the same time, a limited service takes place at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

D-Day +1

On the first day after the queen’s death, the council meets at 10 a.m. to help the next king ascend the throne. The proclamation will be read at St James’s Palace and in front of the Royal Stock Exchange building in the heart of London’s financial district.

The British Parliament accepted a condolence and dissolved for ten days. The prime minister and his cabinet will again hold an audience with the new monarch.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s body will be flown first from Balmoral to Aberdeen and then by train to Edinburgh as part of Operation Unicorn, named after Scotland’s national animal. Here, it is housed for the first time at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarchs in Scotland. Elizabeth’s coffin will then be put on display at St Egit’s Cathedral in Edinburgh, where people can pay their respects.

D-Day +2

The Queen’s coffin will be taken by royal train from Edinburgh to London on the second day of her death, where it will lie in state at Buckingham Palace. During the train journey, the Queen will be greeted by a parade wall at each station. If train travel is not possible, Operation Overstudy will be activated and the Queen’s body will be flown to the capital. Operation Unicorn ends when the coffin leaves Scotland.

D-Day +3-10

In the coming days, King Charles will be touring the English states. First he goes to Scotland, then Northern Ireland and finally Wales. Operation Lion is scheduled for the fifth day, when the coffin will be ceremonially moved from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, the British Parliament building. I will lie here from the sixth to the ninth day. Erzsébet on display: It opens to the general public at 11 p.m., while VIP guests receive a separate ticket.

On the sixth day, the preparation of the entire British government administration for the funeral begins. Heads of state and tourists from around the world are expected to flood London, with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected in the capital.

The funeral is scheduled for the tenth day after the queen’s death. According to previous agreements, a national day of mourning will be declared, although it is not entirely clear whether this specifically refers to a public holiday. The government does not plan to instruct employers to give employees a day off if the funeral falls on a weekday. Depending on the situation, it depends on the agreement between the employees and the employers.

The state funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey, where great figures of British history such as Edward the Confessor, Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Stephen Hawking or Laurence Olivier are buried. At noon, two minutes’ silence will be observed across the country, and mourning processions will begin in London and Windsor. II. Elizabeth VI of Windsor Castle. He will be buried in Giorgi’s Memorial Chapel.