iFixit will sell almost every part of the Steam Deck – including the entire motherboard

The era of repairing your own devices is approachingand Valve’s Steam Deck Gaming Laptop It might be the best example yet – not only does it offer an easy-to-fix design, but it looks now Almost every part It will be sold separately at iFixit.
This evening, the company prematurely revealed a huge collection of Promised spare parts on their website, and we were surprised to see everything down to Motherboard with AMD Aerith chip At the heart of Steam Deck will soon be available at a price of $350.
In fact, iFixit will sell parts that can be considered upgrades to your existing Steam Deck – if you decide you prefer the anti-glare screen that only comes with the 512GB model, or Huaying fan allegedly quieterYou’ll be able to snap these up for $95 and $25, respectively. You can pay an extra $5 for the “Repair Kit” that comes with everything you need to make those repairs – which I highly recommend for the monitor. If you already have a screwdriver and a screwdriver, you probably don’t need it for the fan.
In fact, iFixit was willing to send you a full US price list for every item it would sell in the first wave, 23 featured parts in total:
Steam Deck Parts at iFixit
|SKU / link
|Noun
|price
|SKU / link
|Noun
|price
|2600021
|Steam surface fan / part only
|$24.99
|2600022
|Steam Deck Fan / Repair Kit
|$29.99
|2600031
|Steam Deck (512 GB) Screen / Part Only
|USD 94.99
|2600032
|Steam Deck (512GB) Screen / Fix Kit
|$99.99
|2600041
|Steam Deck (64GB or 256GB) Screen/Part only
|$64.99
|2600042
|Steam Deck (64GB or 256GB) Screen Repair Toolkit
|$69.99
|2600051
|Steam Platform Right Thumb Stick / Part Only
|$19.99
|2600052
|Right thumb stick / steam surface repair kit
|$24.99
|2600061
|Left thumb stick on deck/part only
|$19.99
|2600062
|Left thumb stick/steam surface mount assembly
|$24.99
|2600071
|Rubber membrane for steam surface button
|4.99 USD
|2600081
|D-Pad Rubber Membrane for Steam Surface
|4.99 USD
|2600091
|vapor surface rubber membrane
|4.99 USD
|2600101
|Steam Deck Speakers
|$24.99
|2600291
|Left trigger button on the steam surface
|7.99 US dollars
|2600301
|Right trigger button on the steam surface
|7.99 US dollars
|2600161
|Left bumper button set on steam surface
|6.99 US dollars
|2600171
|Assemble the right bumper button on the steam deck
|6.99 US dollars
|2600181
|steam back plate
|$24.99
|2600191
|Front plate on steam surface
|$24.99
|2600201
|The motherboard on the steam surface
|$349.99
|2600211
|Daughter’s right plate on the surface of the steam
|$29.99
|2600221
|Daughter board on the left deck
|$34.99
|2600231
|Steam surface battery adhesive
|4.99 USD
|2600241
|steam surface screen adhesive
|4.99 USD
|2600251
|Steam Deck AC Adapter (US)
|$24.99
|2600261
|Steam Roof AC Adapter (EU)
|$24.99
|260271
|Steam Deck AC Adapter (UK)
|$24.99
GamingOnLinux she has Partial list of UK prices also.
One thing you won’t see right away is the Steam Deck’s battery, however, as it’s clearly a significant piece of wear for a battery-powered console that can easily drain in a couple of hours. iFixit only contains a placeholder link for battery (And SSDThanks u / Fidler_2K @ Reddit).
Here’s what iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens says the edge About the battery slot:
We’re building a Steam Deck repair solution that includes all the step-by-step instructions and parts you need to repair your deck. Our initial release includes parts and tools to complete most repairs. We don’t have a solution to fix the battery on day one, but we are committed to working with Valve to preserve these devices as they age. Battery replacements will be necessary to make Steam Deck stand the test of time.
He couldn’t say when it would sell after the phrase “soon.”
Earlier today, we posted some pages regarding the release of upcoming parts with Valve. These things ran earlier than we had planned, so we ended up removing them. If you get a spare parts order, we will respect it.
Stay tuned for the real launch soon!
– iFixit (iFixit) May 21 2022
There are also no touchpads, D-pads, or buttons on the list yet, although iFixit will sell the rubber diaphragms underneath. And there’s no internal metal frame, EM shields, or flexible ribbon cables. So it’s not like you can build a whole bunch of parts. But if you crack the plastic front panel, this can be an easy $25 fix, and you can’t say that about most gadgets.
By the way, it’s pretty easy to get into the Steam Deck: when the thumb stick got a little sticky, I was able to get it out for cleaning by removing only seven screws (and I admit opening up tricky little plastic clips).
By the way: If you’re interested in the right to repair and official parts, a story came out later this morning that you might want to read.
