iFixit will sell almost every part of the Steam Deck – including the entire motherboard

The era of repairing your own devices is approachingand Valve’s Steam Deck Gaming Laptop It might be the best example yet – not only does it offer an easy-to-fix design, but it looks now Almost every part It will be sold separately at iFixit.

This evening, the company prematurely revealed a huge collection of Promised spare parts on their website, and we were surprised to see everything down to Motherboard with AMD Aerith chip At the heart of Steam Deck will soon be available at a price of $350.

In fact, iFixit will sell parts that can be considered upgrades to your existing Steam Deck – if you decide you prefer the anti-glare screen that only comes with the 512GB model, or Huaying fan allegedly quieterYou’ll be able to snap these up for $95 and $25, respectively. You can pay an extra $5 for the “Repair Kit” that comes with everything you need to make those repairs – which I highly recommend for the monitor. If you already have a screwdriver and a screwdriver, you probably don’t need it for the fan.

In fact, iFixit was willing to send you a full US price list for every item it would sell in the first wave, 23 featured parts in total:

Steam Deck Parts at iFixit SKU / link Noun price SKU / link Noun price 2600021 Steam surface fan / part only $24.99 2600022 Steam Deck Fan / Repair Kit $29.99 2600031 Steam Deck (512 GB) Screen / Part Only USD 94.99 2600032 Steam Deck (512GB) Screen / Fix Kit $99.99 2600041 Steam Deck (64GB or 256GB) Screen/Part only $64.99 2600042 Steam Deck (64GB or 256GB) Screen Repair Toolkit $69.99 2600051 Steam Platform Right Thumb Stick / Part Only $19.99 2600052 Right thumb stick / steam surface repair kit $24.99 2600061 Left thumb stick on deck/part only $19.99 2600062 Left thumb stick/steam surface mount assembly $24.99 2600071 Rubber membrane for steam surface button 4.99 USD 2600081 D-Pad Rubber Membrane for Steam Surface 4.99 USD 2600091 vapor surface rubber membrane 4.99 USD 2600101 Steam Deck Speakers $24.99 2600291 Left trigger button on the steam surface 7.99 US dollars 2600301 Right trigger button on the steam surface 7.99 US dollars 2600161 Left bumper button set on steam surface 6.99 US dollars 2600171 Assemble the right bumper button on the steam deck 6.99 US dollars 2600181 steam back plate $24.99 2600191 Front plate on steam surface $24.99 2600201 The motherboard on the steam surface $349.99 2600211 Daughter’s right plate on the surface of the steam $29.99 2600221 Daughter board on the left deck $34.99 2600231 Steam surface battery adhesive 4.99 USD 2600241 steam surface screen adhesive 4.99 USD 2600251 Steam Deck AC Adapter (US) $24.99 2600261 Steam Roof AC Adapter (EU) $24.99 260271 Steam Deck AC Adapter (UK) $24.99

GamingOnLinux she has Partial list of UK prices also.

One thing you won’t see right away is the Steam Deck’s battery, however, as it’s clearly a significant piece of wear for a battery-powered console that can easily drain in a couple of hours. iFixit only contains a placeholder link for battery (And SSDThanks u / Fidler_2K @ Reddit).

Here’s what iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens says the edge About the battery slot:

We’re building a Steam Deck repair solution that includes all the step-by-step instructions and parts you need to repair your deck. Our initial release includes parts and tools to complete most repairs. We don’t have a solution to fix the battery on day one, but we are committed to working with Valve to preserve these devices as they age. Battery replacements will be necessary to make Steam Deck stand the test of time.

He couldn’t say when it would sell after the phrase “soon.”

Earlier today, we posted some pages regarding the release of upcoming parts with Valve. These things ran earlier than we had planned, so we ended up removing them. If you get a spare parts order, we will respect it. Stay tuned for the real launch soon! – iFixit (iFixit) May 21 2022

There are also no touchpads, D-pads, or buttons on the list yet, although iFixit will sell the rubber diaphragms underneath. And there’s no internal metal frame, EM shields, or flexible ribbon cables. So it’s not like you can build a whole bunch of parts. But if you crack the plastic front panel, this can be an easy $25 fix, and you can’t say that about most gadgets.

By the way, it’s pretty easy to get into the Steam Deck: when the thumb stick got a little sticky, I was able to get it out for cleaning by removing only seven screws (and I admit opening up tricky little plastic clips).

By the way: If you’re interested in the right to repair and official parts, a story came out later this morning that you might want to read.