If the river bed is already full of dust, there is no reason to stay

One of the cradles of civilization is the area known as the Fertile Crescent that surrounds the Middle East, where agriculture developed 12,000 years ago, giving a huge boost to human population. I will still follow traditions that are thousands of years old, but

Much of the Fertile Crescent is considered less and less fertile and cultivated.

Once lush crops have been replaced by deserts, and irrigation canals are drying up, a combined result of a warming climate and mismanagement of water. People will leave by the thousands if they don’t succumb to climate change themselves. This is what it shows Reuters Film Series too.

Many agricultural areas in Iraq have been supplied with sufficient water by canals for thousands of years, but as water flows decline and groundwater levels drop, canals have to be dug deeper and deeper. Where it makes more sense.

“Desertification affects almost forty percent of the land area of ​​our country, which was once the most fertile and productive state in the region,” Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid told a climate summit in Egypt last year. Climate change has become a reality in his country, with temperatures, low rainfall, sandstorms and salinity making Iraq the fifth most vulnerable country in the world.

If the drought persists, traditional farming communities will disintegrate, forcing farmers to leave their lands and seek sources of income in cities. Emigration is already being noticed, many are not seen staying when they sow only half or a third of their land, and even then it is doubtful how much they can harvest. And they could not absorb losses year after year. In recent years, tens of thousands of people have fled their villages in southern Iraq to seek prosperity in the big cities.

In Iraq, irrigated agriculture has not changed much in the last eight thousand years, they still run water in open canals, but in the summer heat of 50 degrees Celsius, this leads to large evaporation losses. They can farm more efficiently with drip or precision irrigation.

At left, Farhan Al-Salal, mayor of Al-Bu Husayn village, inspects a dried-up spring. To the right, cows graze on the banks of the Euphrates. In Syria, the Euphrates dam’s water level has dropped to 5 meters, shrinking reservoirs, and farmers are having trouble accessing the remaining water sources.

In addition to the dry climate and rising temperatures, the Iraqi government, despite draining money from the oil industry, has neglected to renovate canals and irrigation systems, so even if water is available, they cannot meet demands. But water is not always enough.

Iraq and, as we know from our studies, Mesopotamia, whose two major rivers, the Tigris and the Euphrates, flow through Turkey, but the two countries disagree on water-sharing issues. The Turks have installed dams on the rivers and can restrict the flow of water to Iraq. According to the 1987 agreement, the Turks were to flow 500 cubic meters per second through the Tigris towards Syria, where it shares water with Iraq, but

As the river level has dropped, Turkey has refused to send this amount and rejected all requests for it.

What happens to the incoming water is decided by the Iraqi government. They primarily take care of drinking water, the amount that can still be extracted is then used for crop cultivation, and the rest can be used to keep wetlands from becoming saline. Last year’s drought indicated that Iraq was able to farm only half the previous amount. Relations with Iran have not been clouded in terms of water sharing, and fair volumes have not been negotiated there.

Water sharing creates fuel tension not only between governments, administrations and farmers, but also among farmers. People upstream of rivers or canals are often accused of taking disproportionate amounts of water to meet their own needs.

Many people experience climate change only as an inconvenience that can be dealt with in the short term, but there are cases where personal tragedies make environmental disaster even more tangible. Abbas Elwan’s farmlands have completely dried up and he cannot grow vegetables. He received help, but it did not cover his expenses, and he gradually fell into debt.

His last hope was to dig wells and restart his farm from the rising water, but one failure followed another. He dug more and more wells, but after a few days they dried up and so did his financial resources. Each well required a month’s assistance. He committed suicide.

Iraq has had its driest two years in a row, some say they have never experienced such a drought in their lifetime, and farmers have lost most of their grain, fruit and vegetable crops. Based on a survey by the Norwegian Refugee Council, a quarter of the 1,341 households surveyed said that in 2022, more than 90 percent of their harvest was lost to wheat, and most of them blamed the lack of water. As a result, a quarter of families were forced to rely on food aid.

No one was left in the village of Al-Bujajjad. When a Reuters photographer visited in October, a woman told him that she and her husband had stopped growing wheat and rye three years ago, had sold their livestock and were now forced to travel 60 kilometers twice a month for drinking water. yourself When the photographer returned to the village in November, the couple was nowhere to be found.

A view of the future also does not give much cause for optimism. According to Nadir al-Ansari, a water engineering engineer and professor, rainfall in Iraq will decrease by 15-20 percent this century, leading to a 73 percent decrease in the yields of the Tigris and Euphrates. This means that the groundwater will sink deeper.