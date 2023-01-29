If Russian tanks reach Kiev, “World War III” will break out, Italian Defense Minister Guido Croceto announced at a public security conference in Rome on Friday. Following this, he said this through an Italian media held discussions with his French counterpart, Sébastien Lecorne, during a meeting on needed support for Ukraine and securing NATO’s eastern flank.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Croceto. Photo: NurPhoto via AFP

According to the Italian minister, World War III

It will start the moment Russian tanks arrive in Kiev …, so when they appear on the borders of Europe.

“The only way to prevent the outbreak of World War III is to ensure that it does not happen,” Guido Croceto pointed out. At the same time, the Italian minister stressed that NATO countries are helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

Against all this, Croceto assured his citizens on Thursday that his country would only send defense weapons that would allow Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression and “stop” the escalation of the conflict.

He added that the drastic measure should be explained by the need for additional support to Ukraine to avoid a more serious situation. In other words, according to him, by sending more weapons, the depth of the conflict decreases. In particular, he argued that:

“We must have the courage to take difficult decisions to avoid more serious situations. European and NATO countries are the first to avoid escalation. We all look forward to the possibility of peace talks,” the minister said in an interview broadcast on La7 television.

“The aid given to Ukraine – including security aid – eliminates the possibility of a dramatic escalation of the conflict,” Croceto added, stressing that there was no conflict between the Italians and the Russians.