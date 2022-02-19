If iMessage cuts both ends of your tweets, you’re not alone

On Thursday, I wrote that Twitter has been going through about February after experiencing issues For the second time in a weekAnd on Friday the company was dealing with a strange bug in iMessage. If you are using an Apple device and you send a Tweet to your friend on an Apple device, the first and last characters will not appear in the Tweet. as reported by 9to5MacPreviews of tweets sent via iMessage appear to be missing the first and last characters of the tweet, making it read oddly.

myself and another edge The writer tested this bug as well. Here’s how the Apple Messages app on iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch displays a tweet you wrote yesterday:

Here’s what you tweet made yesterday Actually it looked like:

When accessing the comment, Twitter spokeswoman Stephanie Cortez originally said the bug had been fixed, but it turns out that wasn’t the case — Cortez said shortly after this article was first published that the company was aware of the issue and was considering a fix. When I checked in late Friday evening, the error was fixed for me on all my devices. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Update February 18, 10:15 PM ET: The error was fixed for me on my devices.