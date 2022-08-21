Idris Elba says his daughter didn’t get a role in “The Beast,” No Fate

Idris Elba He says his son auditioned for the role of his on-screen daughter in his latest movie – a part she didn’t get… even though her old man should have pulled some strings.

The actor recently participated in “The Breakfast Club” with the producer Will Packer, by delivering their new movie “Beast”… which just hit cinemas. During the caravan, IE revealed that his 20-year-old son, Isanactually read for part… one of the two daughters who appear in the movie.

He says she didn’t get it in the end because the chemistry wasn’t right… As a result, Isan hasn’t spoken to her father for about three weeks. So, yeah… some sour grapes.

In the end, though, Essan made it to the premiere and was actually put up with Idris – so it looks like it’s all under the bridge now. However, the fact that Idris didn’t happen just because she was his daughter is getting some praise in the film community.

Packer elaborates on this a bit more in the interview, telling the hosts that Idris insisted that Isan go through the normal process that every other actress goes through… and judge her on merit. Packer says she was about to land – but in the end they went with her Leah Jeffries And the Ayanna Haley To play Idris kids.

Apparently, Essan took the news gracefully… Will says Idris’ anti-nepotism stance was appreciated by all who worked on the film. He’s even getting props on Twitter now. See also Kevin Feige from Marvel's Drops Hints on Phase 4 and 'Next Big Saga' for Studio - Deadline

BTW, Isan already got her own IMDb Page… It looks like she’s only had one acting credit so far – a short film called “Crimson Ties” – but something tells us that she might be getting more looks now that Idris has spoken publicly about her desire to be in the movies.