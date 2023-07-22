“I Went To Hell And Back” – Deadline

Getty Images

Jamie Foxx gave fans an update on his recovery in his first official video since he was hospitalized in April with what his daughter, Corinne Foxx, described at the time as “medical complications.”

In an Instagram video posted Friday night (you can watch it below), Jamie Foxx did not reveal the nature of the complications but addressed the seriousness of his condition while he was in the hospital.

“I can’t even tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something I thought I’d never go through,” Fox said, thanking fans for their prayers and messages.

He explained why it took so long for fans to hear from him. “I just don’t want you to see me like this. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, making a joke, doing a movie, or a TV show. I just don’t want you to see me with pipes running out of me and trying to see if I’ll make it through.”

Foxx debunked rumors online that a medical emergency left him paralyzed or blind.

“But I’ve been to hell and back,” he added. “My road to recovery has had some potholes too but I’m back, and I can function.”

Foxx praised his daughter, Corinne, as well as his sister, Deondra Dixon, for keeping his medical and recovery struggles private.

“They didn’t leave anything out,” he said.

Fox then choked as he told fans, “I just want to say I love everyone, and I love all the love I got.” He ends the video message with, “I’m on my way back.”

The actor hadn’t been seen since before he was hospitalized on April 11, until he was seen in Chicago in May going to a physical rehab facility and recently waving to fans from a boat.