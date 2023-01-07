January 7, 2023

I wasn’t Prince William’s best man

Aygen 35 mins ago 2 min read

Prince Harry claims in His new leaked memoir, Spear. That he was never the best man at Prince William’s wedding in 2011 was a media stunt.

To the outside world, Prince Harry was officially the best man, and he drove with then-Prince Charles and William to Westminster Abbey in Bentley that day, According to the Daily Mail.

But Harry said it was all business and two of Prince William’s best friends, James Meade and Thomas van Straubenzee, who gave the traditional speech at the reception.

Getty Images

Harry also writes about how Prince William met and greeted people who gathered in the mall next to Buckingham Palace while he was “freshed on rum last night” hours before his wedding to Kate.

Harry claims he told his brother, “You smell the alcohol,” before offering him a mint as he lowered the car windows.

Prince William (front L) and his wife Kate.
Prince Harry claims in his memoir Spear that he was never the best man at Prince William’s wedding in 2011.
AFP/Getty Images
Prince William and Princess Kate on their wedding day.
Harry writes that Prince William’s best friends, James Meade and Thomas van Straubenzee, gave the traditional speech at the reception.
AFP via Getty Images

“additional” is being It is scheduled to hit shelves in the US market on January 10th. Leaked excerpts have been leaking since the book’s serendipitous release in Spain three days ago.

The diary is dedicated to Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, their children Archie and Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

